Three charged in connection with killing of New London teenager

17-year-old Ronde Ford was shot dead this past February.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London Police have charged three men in connection with the killing of a teenager this past winter. On February 17th, police responded to the area of Grand and Elm Street on the report of gunshots and found a 17-year-old dead at the scene. Family members later identified the teen to FOX61 as Ronde Ford, a senior at New London High School.

On Sunday, New London Police issued a press release saying that "Following a diligent and thorough investigation by members of the New London Police Department’s Investigation Services Division in coordination and collaboration with the New London County States Attorney's Office . . . three individuals were arrested by warrant on Sunday, August 29, 2021" in connection with the case.

The three are 24-year-old Justice Rodriguez of New London, 20-year-old Mack Man, also of New London, and 21-year-old Franc Gjergjaj of East Lyme.

Each of the men faces multiple felony charges, but so far none of them has been charged with murder or manslaughter.

Rodriguez is charged with Criminal Attempt of Robbery 1st degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st degree, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st degree, and Accessory to Assault 1st degree. He has a $150,000 cash-surety court-set bond, and is scheduled to be in New London Superior Court on Monday, August 30th.

Mann is charged with Criminal Attempt of Robbery 1st degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st degree, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st degree, Accessory to Assault 1st degree, Tampering with Evidence, Violation of a Protective Order, and Carrying a Pistol without Permit. He has a $160,000 cash-surety court-set bond. He is due in court on Monday.

Gjergjaj is charged with Carrying a Pistol without Permit, Weapons in Vehicle,Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Interfering with an Officer. He posted a $35,000 cash-surety court-set bond and was assigned a court date of October 12, 2021.