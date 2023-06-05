New Milford man charged with mother's murder: Police

The New Milford Police Department received a 911 call from a man stating that he had just killed his mother.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A New Milford man was charged with the death of his mother after calling 911 on himself Monday, according to police.

The suspect Eric Meagan, 34, was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He was transported to the New Milford Police Department and charged with murder, police said.

At around 8:25 a.m. Monday, the New Milford Police Department received a 911 call from Meagan stating that he had just killed his mother in the vicinity of the Still River adjacent to Harrybrooke Park in New Milford.

Police said Meagan remained on the phone for several minutes and described the events that led to the incident and his location along the river.

The suspect's mother, Victoria Palmer, 56, was found at the scene, provided with emergency medical care, and transported to New Milford Hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said.

There are no other suspects being sought at this time, and police say there is no further danger to the public regarding this incident.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.