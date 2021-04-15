New ordinance in New Haven aims at stopping dirt bike and ATV riders

The ordinane will fine those illegally riding their dirtbikes and ATV's. It will also put up signs at gas stations saying they are not allowed to get gas.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New haven City officials have issued a warning for those who think they'll be able to get away with riding ATV and dirt bikes in the streets because of the city's no chase policy.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, and police leaders, announced a new ordinance Thursday that will increased fines for those caught riding illegal dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles on city streets.

"The first offense for an operator is $1000. Second offense is $1,500 and the third and subsequent offenses are $3,ed00 fines. A passenger over 16 is a $250 fine," said New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez

This ordinance will also focus on the about 50 gas stations in New Haven

There will be signage at those stations telling dirt bike and ATV riders that not only are they not permitted to ride on city streets and parks, they are also not allowed to purchase gas for those vehicles at any of the city gas stations.

"There's a lot of disregard for the rules and the law and that we're trying to handle in a way that is effective given the limited resources that we have," said Mayor Elicker.

