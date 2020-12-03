New York man arrested, charged with attacking LYFT driver in Southington

Police said that the suspect allegedly made a derogatory remark towards the driver's country and told him not to talk to people in America.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A man from Selkirk, N.Y was arrested Tuesday in connection with an assault that took place against an LYFT driver.

Police said that on March 10, they responded to the Homewood Suites on West Street on calls from an LYFT driver who claimed to be assaulted.

An investigation showed that the man was driving James Rarick,40, and two other people to the Homewood Suites. The driver was on the phone and speaking in another language. Rarick was said to have asked the driver where he was from. The driver told him Palestine.

Police said that Rarick allegedly made a derogatory remark towards the driver's country and told him not to talk to people in America. When they all arrived at the hotel, Rarick assaulted the driver. He struck him in the head, forcing him to the ground and used his knee to hit the driver. The other two people tried to pull Rarick off of the victim.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.