NY man impersonated cops, tried to pull over vehicle in Wilton: police

The driver has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

WILTON, Conn. — A New York man attempted to pull people over while driving an older Mercedes wagon equipped with red and blue flashing lights, according to Wilton Police.

Police said an officer spotted a gray 1998 Mercedes-Benz E320 station wagon on Sunday evening traveling northbound on Danbury Road near Old Mill Rd at a high rate of speed with red and blue flashing lights on the dashboard.

Police said the officer attempted to stop the station wagon Mercedes-Benz, but the driver sped off. The officer pursued the car into neighboring Redding when they broke off the chase.

Redding police found the Mercedes-Benz in their town.

Wilton officers arrived and confirmed the vehicle from the pursuit and identified the driver as David Rozon, 41, of White Plains, N.Y.

Rozon had used the red and blue flashing lights to stop a vehicle on Danbury Road earlier in the evening and identified himself as a police officer and allegedly yelled at the other operator before fleeing, according to police.

Rozon also admitted to attempting to pull over a vehicle with the red and blue lights on Interstate 95 earlier in the evening that had cut him off, police said.

Connecticut State Police said they were aware of the incident.

Rozon was charged with:

Criminal Impersonation of a Police Officer

Breach of Peace 2nd degree

Engaging in Pursuit

Fail to slow and/or move over for stopped emergency vehicle

Reckless driving (2 counts)

Improper use of colored flashing lights (2 counts).

Rozon was released after posting a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on October 6.

The Mercedes wagon was left in the custody of Redding Police.

