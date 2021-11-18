x
Crime

Two arrested in connection to Newington High bomb threat in September

The threat was made on Sept. 22 when school was in session, police said.
Newington High School

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Two young men were arrested in connection with a bomb threat against a Newington high school last month, police announced Thursday.

A bomb threat was called into Newington High School on Sept. 22 while classes were in session. On Wednesday, two young men were arrested, police said.

One of the young men arrested is facing multiple charges, including:

  • Falsely Reporting and Incident in the First-Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Falsely Reporting an Incident in the First Degree
  • Harassment in the Second Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Harassment in the Second Degree
  • Misuse of the 911 System
  • Criminal Impersonation

The second young man was charged with:

  • Conspiracy to Commit Falsely Reporting an Incident in the First Degree
  • Harassment in the Second Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Harassment in the Second Degree
  • Criminal Impersonation
  • Conspiracy to Misuse of the 911 System

Police did not release their names or ages.

---

