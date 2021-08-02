Suspect wanted after Newington gas station armed robbery

Police said the suspect fled in the backseat of a waiting, white SUV, the driver of which is unknown at this time.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Newington police say they're looking for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the Gas Man convenience store on Fenn Road around 2:40 p.m. on the report of an armed robbery.

A man armed with a handgun reportedly entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk.

Police said the clerk sustained minor injuries as a result of being slapped by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood, black pants, and a blue mask. Police said the suspect fled and left the scene in the backseat of a waiting, white SUV. The driver of the SUV is unknown at this time.