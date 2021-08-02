Suspect wanted after Newington gas station armed robbery

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Newington police say they're looking for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the Gas Man convenience store on Fenn Road around 2:40 p.m. on the report of an armed robbery.
A man armed with a handgun reportedly entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
Police said the clerk sustained minor injuries as a result of being slapped by the suspect.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood, black pants, and a blue mask. Police said the suspect fled and left the scene in the backseat of a waiting, white SUV. The driver of the SUV is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.