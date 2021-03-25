More than 25 vehicles broken into overnight in Newington: police

The majority of the vehicles had windows smashed to gain entry.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — More than two dozen vehicles were broken into overnight in Newington, police said Thursday.

Newington Police said they are investigating after more than 25 vehicles were broken into during the early hours of March 25.

"Many of the vehicles had items stolen from them," police said. "The majority of the vehicles had windows smashed to gain entry."

Police said the majority of the vehicles were parked in housing complexes in the area of Willard Avenue and Richard Street in Newington.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that captured any of the incidents is asked to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

Vehicle break-ins and car thefts are widespread in Connecticut towns with many of the vehicles that were stolen having been left with their keys inside.

On December 8, 2020, more than 100 cars were broken into near businesses and condominium complexes along Kitts Lane between the Berlin Turnpike and Griswoldville Ave in Newington.

In February, police arrested four suspects, three adults, and one juvenile, after a series of break-ins around Eagle Drive and Jeffrey Lane.

