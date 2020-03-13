Newington teen fatally shot in Hartford

Police say the victim was 16 years old

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 16-year-old from Newington was shot and later died on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of 59 Lenox Street around 2 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

When they arrive, they found 16-year-old Daviyon Morrell suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper chest. Police said that there was an 'incident' inside the three-dwelling home in the area.

Morrell was taken to St. Francis Hospital for medical care. Around 3 p.m., he was pronounced dead.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Division immediately began an investigation. At this time, no suspects have been named.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).