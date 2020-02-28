NHPD arrest man for striking elderly women in a crosswalk - City and residents calling for improved pedestrian safety

Dangerous, dimly lit sections of roads that have led to four pedestrian deaths in 2020. There were nine in the city of New Haven last year.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A rash of pedestrian injuries and deaths along New Haven roads have the city and residents working together for change.

"You could just stand outside here and feel how dangerous that road is as a cyclist or pedestrian," said Rob Rocke.

Dangerous, dimly lit sections of roads that have led to four pedestrian deaths in 2020. There were nine in the city of New Haven last year.

"Even in my car and I know to look for them because of I'm a cyclist but you often don’t see him," said Rocke.

New Haven Police, city engineers and traffic officials attended the public discussion to hear from the people who are experts of their neighborhood streets. Their focus was on the Whalley avenue area where city officials did a walk-through on Tuesday. City engineer Giovanni Zinn says there is significant work to be done.

"Improve the crossings of the avenue, put some pedestrian scale lighting in perhaps and improve the experience for people who are not simply in cars," said Zinn.

Samir Zienadden, 68, turned himself into police Thursday. He was charged with reckless endangerment for sideswipping a woman’s walker as she crossed Whalley Avenue February 13th. She suffered a hip injury from her fall.

"It’s a big issue," said Neil Olinski. "We’re simply trying to help the city in any way possible."

People were optimistic about a proposed bill at the state capitol that would give pedestrians the right of way in a crosswalk, increase fines for distracted driving and more. A public hearing will be held for house bill 5324 March 2nd. Public input begins at noon.

They are also asking for local legislation to bring red-light cameras to city intersections to enforce speed and safety.

"There’s just not enough officers to be at every intersection all the time," said Rocke.