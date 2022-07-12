No criminal charges filed against former Bills punter Matt Araiza in alleged rape case

Former rookie punter Matt Araiza was released by the Bills in August after allegations that he took part in an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2021.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego District Attorney's office has completed its investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a former Buffalo Bills player.

Former rookie punter Matt Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills in August following allegations that Araiza took part in an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last year.

A lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court accused Araiza and two teammates of raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at an off-campus home where Araiza had been living.

The district attorney's office says they reviewed the San Diego Police Department's investigation and had no recommendation by the police department to file criminal charges.

Over 35 taped witness interviews were analyzed by sexual assault experts, as well as prosecutors and investigators. DNA results, evidence, Sexual Assault Response Team exam, forensic evidence from cell phones, and video evidence of the incident were reviewed.

Prosecutors says they determined the evidence does not support filing criminal charges because there is "no path to a potential criminal conviction."

The victim in the case has been offered support services. Her attorney posted a statement on Twitter. The civil lawsuit is still active.

I am never surprised when a prosecutor does not file sexual assault charges when the victim was intoxicated. It’s a very rare case where the criminal justice system achieves anything satisfactory for the victim of a sexual assault. — Dan Gilleon (@dangilleon) December 7, 2022

It’s a very rare case where the criminal justice system achieves anything satisfactory for the victim of a sexual assault. Prosecutors cannot file charges unless they can get a unanimous decision who cannot vote to convict unless they’re convinced beyond any reasonable doubt. — Dan Gilleon (@dangilleon) December 7, 2022

The lawsuit we filed is not in the criminal justice system. It’s a different ball game here. The victim is represented, and the focus is on the harm defendants caused her. It is only in the civil system that a victim of sexual assault can get justice, and we plan to do just that — Dan Gilleon (@dangilleon) December 7, 2022