Norm Pattis sued by Dulos' estate

Pattis -- who defended Dulos before his death earlier this year -- is now being sued for his $250,000 retainer fee and other payments.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Norm Pattis, the high profile attorney who defended the accused murdered Fotis Dulos is facing a lawsuit from his former client's estate.

Pattis -- who defended Dulos before his death earlier this year -- is now being sued for his $250,000 retainer fee and other payments.

Dulos was charged with the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos who went missing in May 2109. Fotis died by suicide in January after being placed on house arrest.

A trustee of the Fotis Dulos' estate is suing for those payments. The trustee is represented by the same attorney who represents Jennifer Dulos' mother.

Attorney Pattis says he denies the claim that he fraudulently conveyed a fee... Depriving the Dulos estate of assets. He says the lawsuit is frivolous.