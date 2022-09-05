North Branford police searching for Cumberland Farms robbery suspect

The store clerk said the suspect jumped the counter and held a knife to her neck, demanding money.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — North Branford police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Cumberland Farms convenience store at knifepoint on Monday evening.

North Branford Police said they received a 911 call reporting the robbery at 2090 Foxon Rd. Officers went to the store, but by the time they arrived, the suspect had already fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The store clerk said the suspect is a white male, 5' 9" to 5' 11" tall, who jumped the counter and held a knife to her neck, demanding money. Police said the clerk was able to fight off the suspect and he fled in an unknown direction. The clerk did not sustain any injuries.



The suspect was wearing a black and white hooded jacket, a blue and black backpack, and dark-colored pants.

This incident is currently under investigation. Police ask that anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that can assist the North Branford Police Department should call 203-484-2703, or the North Branford anonymous tip line at 203-484-2201.

