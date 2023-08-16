North Carolina man sentenced in connection to trafficking guns to Connecticut

The sentencings resulted from a weapon recovered during a murder investigation in Middletown, Connecticut, back in May 2021.

NEW BERN, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to five years in prison for engaging in a business deal involving firearms without a license. The sentencing resulted from a weapon recovered during a murder investigation in Middletown, Connecticut.

Shyheim Williams, 27, is the last of four codefendants sentenced in connection to the trafficking of over 100 firearms bought from straw purchasers in North Carolina, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office or the Eastern District of N.C.

Codefendants Keshwan Squire, and Jasnika Craig, both of Williamston, N.C. and organizer Jacintre Holley, of Middletown, Conn., were involved with Williams.

The investigation started when a pistol used in a murder in Middletown, Conn., was recovered. The serial number was traced back to a Squire's purchase at the Smokin' Barrel Gun and Ammo in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 10, 2021, six days before the murder in Middletown.

Call records showed a Connecticut phone number linked to Holley, and that he and Squire had Williams and Craig as mutual contacts.

Craig admitted to investigators that she sold most of the firearms she bought and then sold went to Holley, who would come from Connecticut bi-weekly since December 2020 to buy firearms from Craig. She also admitted that Williams would coordinate with her as to which guns to buy and then sell to Holley.

Holley was arrested in July 2021, pleaded guilty the following year and received a 127-month, around 10 and a half years, sentence in prison after pleading guilty to engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking crime.

Craig received a two-year prison sentence in February 2023 and Squire was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

