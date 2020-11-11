North Carolina residents arrested on firearm charges in Hartford

Police say the suspects were attempting to illegally sell handguns in the area of Main Street.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police say two people were arrested in the Capital Tuesday and are accused of illegally selling handguns.

Detectives from the Vice, Intelligence, and Narcotics division got information related to illegal sales of handguns within Hartford. A Police investigation led to several people from North Carolina who were in possession of many handguns and were trying to sell them in the area of Main Street and Nelson Street.

Officers made contact with the suspects, identified as 46-year-old Eneida Benitez and John Jones. Both suspects are residents of Springlake, North Carolina.

Police discovered and seized five handguns, a high capacity magazine, and a small amount of cocaine. Officers recovered a Hi-Point CT380 .380, Hi-Point JCP .40, Hi-Point C9 9mm, Taurus C2C 9mm.

Benitez is being charged with five counts of a weapon in a motor vehicle and five counts of carrying a pistol without a permit. Jones is being charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of narcotics.