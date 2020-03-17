North Dakota man charged with attempted sexual assault of 15-year-old

Police were notified after a family member of the juvenile saw one of the conversations.

Christopher Brereton was arrested on March 16 for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a 15-year-old.

Police said that on March 13, Brereton drove from his home in Fargo, North Dakota to meet the minor. He arrived at a pre-arranged New Haven location and was met by New Haven police.

An investigation showed that Brereton,33, began taking to the minor in January. Police were notified after a family member of the juvenile saw one of the conversations.

New Haven Police and a Homeland Security agent began to monitor the conversations between Brereton and the minor. They eventually planned a meeting with the suspect.