North Dakota man charged with attempted sexual assault of 15-year-old

Police were notified after a family member of the juvenile saw one of the conversations.
Christopher Brereton was arrested on March 16 for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a 15-year-old. 

Police said that on March 13, Brereton drove from his home in Fargo, North Dakota to meet the minor. He arrived at a pre-arranged New Haven location and was met by New Haven police. 

An investigation showed that Brereton,33, began taking to the minor in January. Police were notified after a family member of the juvenile saw one of the conversations. 

New Haven Police and a Homeland Security agent began to monitor the conversations between Brereton and the minor. They eventually planned a meeting with the suspect.  

Brereton is facing numerous charges including criminal attempt sexual assault in the second degree and enticing a minor through a computer in the third degree. He was held on bond and arraigned in New Haven court. 