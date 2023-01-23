x
Crime

Hamden man charged with breaking into North Haven home using recycling bin: Police

Officials said the buglary echoed similarities to others in the area at the time.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is facing charges after he broke into several North Haven homes over the summer, police said. 

On June 18, North Haven officers were called to a home on Lynette Drive for a reported burglary. They learned that the suspect had used a recycling bin to elevate himself through a first-floor window. 

Police said that once the suspect was inside, he forced himself through several locked doors within the house. 

When detectives were called in to follow up on the investigation, they discovered similar characteristics of the burglary to others in and around North Haven. 

Police said information was shared with surrounding agencies during the investigation, and the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Xuanting Yan. 

Detectives secured an arrest warrant, and Yan was arrested Monday morning. Yan was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. 

Yan was held on a $75,000 bond and is expected in Meriden Superior Court.

 

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

