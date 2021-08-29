North Haven Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — North Haven Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two brothers.
On Sunday at approximately 5:36 p.m., officers responded to a Primrose Street home regarding a possible shooting. Police found two gunshot wound victims, both pronounced deceased. The initial investigation revealed that the two individuals were brothers. At this time, police believe this is a murder/suicide.
Police say there is no history at the residence, and no risk to the public. North Haven Police Investigative Services Division is investigating this incident.
This is a developing story; we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
