North Haven Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Police say two brothers were found dead inside a home late on Saturday afternoon.
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — North Haven Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two brothers. 

On Sunday at approximately 5:36 p.m., officers responded to a Primrose Street home regarding a possible shooting. Police found two gunshot wound victims, both pronounced deceased. The initial investigation revealed that the two individuals were brothers.  At this time, police believe this is a murder/suicide.

Police say there is no history at the residence, and no risk to the public. North Haven Police Investigative Services Division is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story; we'll bring you more information as it becomes available. 

