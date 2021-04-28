North Haven K9 helps seize about 5 pounds of marijuana

Police say the dog intercepted it in a delievery service.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — K9 Taro is getting extra treats after he and his handler seized just under 5 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday.

According to the North Haven Police Department Facebook page, Taro intercepted the drug in a delivery service.

Police then addressed the public, getting a little sardonic in the process by saying that marijuana may soon be legal and "no, Taro and his handler did not have anything better to do at the moment."

A bill that would legalize recreational use only recently passed committee and still needs to be voted on in the House and Senate.

In theory, the bill is close to passing but it would still need to pass the CT General Assembly and will need Gov. Ned Lamont's signature.

On the other hand, let's hear it for the good boy K9 Taro!

