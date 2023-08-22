North Haven leaders call for accountability following concerning safety incident at shopping plaza: Exclusive

A white Sedan was caught on camera smashing through a storefront and speeding off during this tax-free week.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — North Haven's first selectman says he’s making it his mission to increase shopper safety following a concerning incident at the Pavillion Plaza.

During this tax-free week, the store MadRag is bringing new meaning to the term ‘doorbuster,’ after a white Sedan smashed through the storefront over the weekend before speeding off. The incident was caught on camera as multiple stunned shoppers pulled out their phones to record.

Deb Conradi works in the plaza and told FOX61, “His dog came out the window. He threw him back in the car and sped off and glass went flying.”

The perpetrator, who has not yet been apprehended, shattered more than just glass, they shattered a sense of safety.

“I pay attention to where I park, being mindful that I don’t have anything on the seats in my car. Double and triple checking to make sure the car is locked. Being mindful of where my purse is. Just always thinking about it,” said Jane of North Haven.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the MadRag incident. Reports indicate the driver may have become distracted when his dog jumped from the window of his car. He may have lost control and accidentally crashed into the store. But rather than sticking around and waiting for police, the vehicle took off.

Nearby, the Target store is affixed with concrete barriers to stop vehicles from plowing through their entrance. But FOX61 noticed there are few security cameras visible across the plaza.

“I am on a whole other mission and that mission is to see how we can enhance and perpetuate the security in these plazas with additional cameras funded by the plazas themselves,” said North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda.

FOX61 sat down with Freda, who didn’t pull any punches when asked about the incident.

“Yeah, I’m very concerned. I’m not happy with what’s happening,” he added. He is sending a message to the suspect who sped away. “You can run, but you aren’t going to hide. Because we are going to find you and we are going to arrest you."

But it’s what happens after an arrest Freda thinks needs to change. He alluded to a judicial system that holds people accountable.

“Street takeovers. Closures, crimes, catalytic converter break-ins, cars being stolen. There has to be consequences,” said Freda.

Shopping plaza pandemonium has been on the rise across Connecticut with incidents ranging from assaults at the Hamden Plaza to street takeovers at the Lowes Plaza in Meriden.

Freda told FOX61 it would be nearly impossible to have a police presence at the plaza 24/7 but he said he is looking to support local police however he can, including adding more officers and engaging youth with intervention programs.

FOX61 did make multiple attempts to reach out to the plaza's owner, National Realty & Development Corporation. We wanted to get their reaction to the incident and to see if they are looking to beef up security measures. They told FOX61 no comment.

