North Haven Police searching for leads in early morning armed robbery

The owner says he is thankful the clerk was not subjected to any violence.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — There was a heart-stopping encounter for a convenience store clerk, who was held up at gunpoint, in North Haven early this morning.

At 1:40 Friday morning, the Sunoco station, at 95 Washington Ave. (Rt. 5), became a target. The overnight clerk, who was sweeping the floor, told his boss two of the occupants of a 4-door sedan, parked out front of the gas station convenience store, came inside with bad intentions.

"Both of them had guns and they asked for the cashier to open up the drawer," the owner of the Sunoco told FOX61.

The cashier, whose surveillance video shows remaining remarkably calm, complied with the demands, giving the masked man access to all the cash in the register.

"They asked him to open up the safe or (give) any other cash, wherever he’s keeping it, and I think everything they took everything whatever they could get," said the store owner, who declined to provide his name or appear on camera.

The owner says he is thankful the clerk was not subjected to any violence.

"It’s basically the first time it happened in two years (of store ownership)," he said.

As for the clerk's current frame of mind?

"The clerk, right now, is pretty scared, nervous," the owner said. "So, we’re trying to keep him tough and keep him coming back to work."

Surveillance video couldn't pick up the color of the 4-door sedan, but it was dark-colored. The cart headed northbound on Washington Ave. toward I-91.