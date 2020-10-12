North Haven woman charged with mortgage fraud

Police say they were told by a mortgage company compliance officer about a fraudulent activity suspected in an attempt to purchase a $789K home.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Teresa Fripp of North Haven was charged by Police with Forgery in the second degree.

Police say they were told in July a local mortgage company compliance officer about suspected fraudulent activity in an attempted purchase of a $789,000 house in North Haven.

After an investigation with the compliance officer and conducting a search warrant for bank documents, Officers established probable cause for Fripp's arrest.