North Haven woman charged with mortgage fraud

Police say they were told by a mortgage company compliance officer about a fraudulent activity suspected in an attempt to purchase a $789K home.
Credit: North Haven Police
47-year-old Teresa Fripp of North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Teresa Fripp of North Haven was charged by Police with Forgery in the second degree. 

Police say they were told in July a local mortgage company compliance officer about suspected fraudulent activity in an attempted purchase of a $789,000 house in North Haven. 

After an investigation with the compliance officer and conducting a search warrant for bank documents, Officers established probable cause for Fripp's arrest. 

Fripp,47, was released on a promise to appear with a pending court date at Meriden Superior Court. 

