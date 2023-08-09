Norwalk man arrested for attempted kidnapping: Police

Jose Domingo, 37, of Norwalk was arrested and charged.

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man was arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a child while he was under the influence of drugs, police said.

Jose Domingo, 37, was charged with risk of injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance, breach of peace in the second degree, and kidnapping in the second degree.

On Sunday, at around 5:21 p.m., Norwalk police responded to the report that a man tried to take a child out of a parked car on Bouton Street.

When police arrived at the scene, the complainant said that once she unbuckled the child’s seatbelt in the rear of the car, an 'unknown man' reached into the car and began to remove the child from the car.

The complainant told police that she was able to hold onto the child preventing the man from taking the child. The complainant also said that the man asked if she wanted to sell the child and offered money.

Police said the complainant then drove away, called the police, and provided the suspect’s description.

Responding officers were able to locate a man that matched the description. Police said the man was slurring his words and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

The individual was then identified by the complainant as the man that attempted to take the child, according to police.

Police said the suspect was transported to police headquarters for processing, where he was found to be in possession of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Domingo is scheduled to appear in court on August 21, 2023.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.