Norwalk man arrested for possession of child pornography

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man has been charged in possession of child pornography following an investigation where evidence was seized.

David M Rosenfield, 68, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child pornography in the first degree.

The arrest was made after an extensive investigation, according to police. During the investigation, evidence was collected and analyzed through search and seizure warrants, which led to the arrest of Rosenfield.

Rosenfield's bond was set at $75,000. He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 31, 2023.

