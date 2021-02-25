Norwalk municipal employee charged with 32 counts of forgery

Police say the suspect is a seasonal employee with the city and does not have access to its accounts or funds.

NORWALK, Conn — Police have charged a 70-year-old Norwalk municipal worker with 32 counts of forgery in the second degree.

The three-month investigation began after the city's Recreation and Parks Department requested it regarding submitted vendor bids.

Police say the bids in question date back to at least 2007 but were discovered in late 2020 after changes in personnel and reporting structure within the Parks Department.

After city workers noticed discrepancies in documents and receipts, Norwalk Police were called for an investigation.

Police say the suspect, identified as William Howard, is a seasonal employee with the city and does not have access to its accounts or funds.

Due to the statute of limitations, Howard was charged for incidents that happened within the last five years. He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.