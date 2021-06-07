Norwalk police investigate drive-by shooting that wounded one man

Shooting may be connected to earlier incident

NORWALK, Conn. — Police in Norwalk are looking into whether a drive-by shooting Sunday that injured one man is connected to an earlier shooting at an apartment complex nearby.

Police said they received 911 calls from Norwalk Hospital around 10:22 p.m. Sunday reporting that a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off by individuals in a vehicle.

Police said officers learned the victim was shot while at Meadow Gardens in the area of the basketball court. They determined that a dark vehicle was driving by the basketball court area of the Meadow Gardens Housing Complex, where a group of people was gathered. Multiple shots were fired toward the group, and the victim was the only person struck.

The victim is expected to survive the injuries. Investigators are exploring the possibility that this incident is connected to the recent shooting at Suncrest Village Housing Complex.

Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or by email at nkougioumtidis@norwalkct.org. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may do so using one of the three ways below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

