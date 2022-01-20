Norwalk city official charged with murder in deadly shooting of next-door neighbor: police

Tax assessor records indicate that Wink lives next door to the victim and owns both properties.

NORWALK, Conn. — A local Norwalk official was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing her neighbor, police said.

Ellen Wink, 61, was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that police say happened inside the home next door to hers on Nelson Avenue.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Nelson Avenue just before noon on Thursday.

Officers found a male victim inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified the victim as Kurt Lametta, 54.

Police detained Wink at the scene, and later arrested and charged her with murder.

Tax assessor records indicate that Wink lives next door to the victim and owns both properties.



Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Wink is the local Deputy Republican Registrar on the City Registrar of Voters and Elections Administration, the City of Norwalk confirmed to FOX61.

Wink is being held on a $1 million bond and was ordered to appear in court on Feb. 1.

The investigation is ongoing. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.