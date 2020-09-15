x
Suspect arrested in connection to Norwich homicide

66-year-old Edward Mcintyre was found shot and killed on June 10th
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Norwich back in June. 

The Norwich Police Department said on June 10th, just before 2 p.m., they were called to a home on Laurel Hill Avenue on the report of a gunshot victim. 

When police arrived, they found 66-year-old Edward Mcintyre dead inside the apartment. Police had said that Mcintyre was shot multiple times earlier in the morning. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. 

Police later identified Kendon Cole III as the suspect. 

Cole was arrested today in connection with the homicide and charged with:

  • Murder
  • Felony Murder
  • Robbery 1st degree
  • Unlawful discharge of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a firearm

The investigation is still ongoing. Norwich police ask anyone with information to call the Norwich Police Department Detective Division. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561.

