Suspect arrested in connection to Norwich homicide

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Norwich back in June.
The Norwich Police Department said on June 10th, just before 2 p.m., they were called to a home on Laurel Hill Avenue on the report of a gunshot victim.
When police arrived, they found 66-year-old Edward Mcintyre dead inside the apartment. Police had said that Mcintyre was shot multiple times earlier in the morning. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Police later identified Kendon Cole III as the suspect.
Cole was arrested today in connection with the homicide and charged with:
- Murder
- Felony Murder
- Robbery 1st degree
- Unlawful discharge of a firearm
- Criminal possession of a firearm
The investigation is still ongoing. Norwich police ask anyone with information to call the Norwich Police Department Detective Division. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561.