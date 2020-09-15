Suspect arrested in connection to Norwich homicide

66-year-old Edward Mcintyre was found shot and killed on June 10th

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Norwich back in June.

The Norwich Police Department said on June 10th, just before 2 p.m., they were called to a home on Laurel Hill Avenue on the report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found 66-year-old Edward Mcintyre dead inside the apartment. Police had said that Mcintyre was shot multiple times earlier in the morning. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Police later identified Kendon Cole III as the suspect.

Cole was arrested today in connection with the homicide and charged with:

Murder

Felony Murder

Robbery 1st degree

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Criminal possession of a firearm