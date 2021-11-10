Norwich man facing arson, other charges in New London house fire

Settles was named a person of interest shortly after the incident on May 11.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A Norwich man accused of intentionally setting a New London home on fire back in May is now in custody.

New London police said Timothy Settles, 33, was arrested and taken into custody on Monday evening, with the help of Norwich police.

He faces arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief charges and he was held on a $500,000 bond.

On May 11 at around 4 a.m., New London police and fire crews responded to a home on Rosemary Street on a report of a fire.

Everyone inside the house made it out safely and no injuries were reported. Settles was named a person of interest shortly after the incident.

Norwich police responded to a dog attack that took the life of a 1-month-old baby boy eight hours before the fire, and police said Settles was the baby's father. Settles was not wanted in connection to the dog attack, according to police.

Settles appeared in court on Tuesday.

