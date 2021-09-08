Man arrested in connection with shooting at Norwich home

Taquez Scott was taken into custody when New London police were executing a search and seizure warrant on an unrelated investigation

NORWICH, Conn. — A New London man wanted in connection to a Norwich home shooting earlier this year has been taken into custody, police said Wednesday.

Taquez Scott, 18, of New London, had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody when New London police were executing a search and seizure warrant on an unrelated investigation.

He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, conspiracy criminal attempted assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and breach of peace. He was held on a $200,000 bond.

On May 24, police were called to North Cliff Street around 1:11 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found shell casings on the ground. They said the bullets had struck an occupied multi-family home but no tenants were injured.

Investigators had applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Scott in August.

