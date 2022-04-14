Norwich police respond to shooting at basketball courts leaving one injured

No suspect has been identified in the shooting

NORWICH, Conn. — A shooting at a Norwich basketball court left one person briefly hospitalized, while many others fled the scene, police said.

At approximately 6:14 p.m., Norwich police responded to the area of the basketball courts on West Thames Street near South Street for a report of a shooting.

Police said when they arrived, shell casings were found in the parking lot. One shooting victim was treated at Backus Hospital and released.

Police said multiple people and cars fled the scene when the shooting started and no suspect has been identified.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Cannata at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3138, by email rcannata@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.