Weapons seized in multi-state investigation

Police say they seized multiple stolen weapons from a home, like an FN SCAR-17 assault-style rifle and compact hunting bow.

NORWICH, Conn. — An investigation between a Rhode Island and Connecticut Police Department lead to the seizure of weapons and items in connection with a burglary.

The Gloucester Rhode Island Police Department reached out to Norwich Police Department on September 27 and asked for their help in regards to a burglary.

Police say an FN SCAR-17 assault-style rifle, a compact hunting bow, and other valuable items were stolen from a home.

An investigation soon revealed where the stolen items were and the suspect.

Norwich Police obtained search and seizure warrants for the suspect's home and car.

Most of the stolen items were recovered including the SCAR-17, hunting bow, firearm magazines, and a TV.