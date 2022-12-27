NY woman arrested in fraud scheme that stole $100K from East Lyme schools

The checks were cashed at various banks in the Bronx, N.Y., and Moreno Valley, California. Other arrests are pending.

EAST LYME, Conn. — A New York woman was arrested as part of a fraudulent checks scheme that stole more than $100,000 from East Lyme public schools.

In May, the town of East Lyme’s finance director file a complete with the police after finding that multiple checks had been written against the town’s public school system. The checks were valued at $104,510.

The checks were cashed at various banks in the Bronx, N.Y., and Moreno Valley, California.

The police investigation found that the checks were fraudulently created using the banking information for the East Lyme Public Schools and not actual town checks.

One arrest has been made so far in the investigation, those more are pending.

Heidi Cecilio, 28, of the Bronx was taken into custody by the New York Police Department on Dec. 19. On Tuesday, officers from the East Lyme Police Department traveled to New York City to take custody of Cecilio and transport her to Connecticut, where she faces a charge of 1st-degree larceny. She is held on a $10,000 bond.

