Officer injured arresting armed individual possessing narcotics: Waterbury police

Police said the man refused commands to show his hands and resisted officers’ efforts to take him into custody.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A police officer and an armed suspect were both injured during a violent arrest in Waterbury Thursday afternoon.

Police said at 3:30 p.m., officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling the downtown area when they received an anonymous complaint about a man openly loading a firearm while causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street.

CPU officers found a man nearby who matched the description provided. Officers also recognized the man as a suspect involved in two recent "shots fired" incidents in the city.

The suspect was identified as James Thomas, 37, of Waterbury.

Officers approached Thomas about the weapons complaint and he became uncooperative and physically combative. He refused police commands to show his hands and resisted officers’ efforts to take him into custody. Thomas was trying to place his hands in his waistband area while resisting the officers.

Part of the violent struggle was recorded by a bystander and posted to social media. Waterbury police confirmed to FOX61 the posted video is of Thomas' arrest. In the video, officers can be seen striking Thomas in the face as they try to pull his hands away from his waist.

Once Thomas was taken into police custody, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol tucked inside his waistband containing 11 rounds of ammunition, and an additional high-capacity magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition.

Thomas was also found with 1,458 bags of heroin along with 140 grams of raw heroin.

Thomas was given medical treatment on the scene for sustained injuries and was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.

One of the involved officers in the incident was also injured while taking Thomas into police custody and he has since been treated and released from Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Thomas didn't possess a valid State of Connecticut Pistol Permit and had a previous conviction for Assault 3rd which is considered to be a disqualifying offense to own and carry firearms.

Thomas was placed under arrest for the following offenses: Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Interfering with Police, Criminal Possession of a Pistol, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Sale / Transfer of a Pistol, Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine and Possession of an Ounce or more of Heroin.

No bond has been set as of this time.

“We are grateful that someone stepped up and alerted the WPD of this dangerous threat to our community, which enabled officers to quickly respond and remove another illegally possessed loaded firearm and high capacity magazines off our streets. This incident is another great example of our community working together with the police to keep everyone safe," said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

