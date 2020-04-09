x
Guilford PD: Old Lyme man charged after attempting to meet teenage girl for sex

An officer posed as a teenage girl online and was contacted by Julian Muller who continued communications for several months
GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police have arrested an Old Lyme man after they said he traveled to the town, intending on meeting a teenage girl for sex. 

Police said one of their officers had posed as a 15-year-old girl online and was contacted by 56-year-old Julian Muller this past march. 

The two continued to communicate over several social media platforms for several months according to police. Muller had attempted to meet the 'underage girl' in August. 

Officers from the Guilford Police Department found Muller and took him into custody without incident when he arrived.

Muller was charged with:

Criminal Attempt; Sexual Assault 2nd degree

Criminal Attempt; Enticing a Minor via computer

Criminal Attempt: Risk of Injury to a Minor

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance

Muller was later released on a $20,000 bond.

The Guilford Police Department said they would like to remind parents/guardians to be aware of their children's social media contacts and activities.

