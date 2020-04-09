Guilford PD: Old Lyme man charged after attempting to meet teenage girl for sex

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police have arrested an Old Lyme man after they said he traveled to the town, intending on meeting a teenage girl for sex.
Police said one of their officers had posed as a 15-year-old girl online and was contacted by 56-year-old Julian Muller this past march.
The two continued to communicate over several social media platforms for several months according to police. Muller had attempted to meet the 'underage girl' in August.
Officers from the Guilford Police Department found Muller and took him into custody without incident when he arrived.
Muller was charged with:
Criminal Attempt; Sexual Assault 2nd degree
Criminal Attempt; Enticing a Minor via computer
Criminal Attempt: Risk of Injury to a Minor
Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
Possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance
Muller was later released on a $20,000 bond.
The Guilford Police Department said they would like to remind parents/guardians to be aware of their children's social media contacts and activities.