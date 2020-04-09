Guilford PD: Old Lyme man charged after attempting to meet teenage girl for sex

The two continued to communicate over several social media platforms for several months according to police. Muller had attempted to meet the 'underage girl' in August.

Officers from the Guilford Police Department found Muller and took him into custody without incident when he arrived.



Muller was charged with:



Criminal Attempt; Sexual Assault 2nd degree



Criminal Attempt; Enticing a Minor via computer



Criminal Attempt: Risk of Injury to a Minor



Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia



Possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance



Muller was later released on a $20,000 bond.



The Guilford Police Department said they would like to remind parents/guardians to be aware of their children's social media contacts and activities.