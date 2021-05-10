Old Lyme Police ask for help identifying vehicle, driver in property damage case

Officers responded to the Old Lyme Shores beach area to investigate several incidents of criminal mischief and damage to private property

OLD LYME, Conn. — Police in Old Lyme is asking for help in identifying a vehicle and its operator in connection with property damage on Old Lyme Shores Beach on Saturday.

The police department said on Facebook that officers responded to the beach area to investigate several incidents of criminal mischief and damage to private property.

The vehicle appears to be similar to a Kei class truck, manufactured by several automakers in Japan. The trucks are imported to the US and don't have to meet regulations because of their small engine size.

The truck in question is seen in the photos appears to have right wheel drive.

Anyone who may have information please contact Officer Milardo at 860-399-2100.

