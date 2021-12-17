Old Saybrook Police investigate untimely death; risk of injury arrest

The victim is not a resident of the home, according to police, and notifying next of kin is underway.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Old Saybrook police are investigating the untimely death that has also led to a risk of injury arrest.

Police said officers were called to a home on Turnstone Drive at around 6:45 p.m. Friday for an unresponsive person.

Responding officers found a man in the driveway of a home, police said. They initiated CPR treatment, but the victim, who has not been identified at this time, was declared dead.

He is not a resident of the home, according to police, and notifying next of kin is underway.

One person was taken into custody on two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The investigation remains active and investigators are awaiting a search warrant for the house on Turnstone Drive.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.