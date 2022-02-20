x
1 arrested in stabbing at UConn

The victim and the suspect were hospitalized for minor wounds
STORRS, Connecticut — One person was arrested after a stabbing incident at the University of Connecticut late Saturday night.

Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said UConn Police responded around 11 p.m. Saturday to a call at the Hilltop Apartment complex, where two people had sustained stab wounds.

Both people were taken to Windham Hospital for the injuries, which were minor and not life-threatening.

Reitz said one person was taken into custody, "No other suspects are sought and there is no imminent or ongoing threat to the community."

More information was expected to be released on Sunday. 

