One dead, one injured in Waterbury shooting

Police say shooting happened on East Main Street at Wall street

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the area of East Main Street at Wall Street at 11:39 PM. Officers arriving on scene found a man who had been shot several times. Responding officers on scene rendered aid to the victim, but he died from his injuries. Officers found another victim, who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

Evidence of shots fired from the incident was recovered in the area.

Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and continue to investigate this incident. The Waterbury Police Department ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

