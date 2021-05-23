One dead, one seriously injured in Hartford shooting

A woman from East Hartford died

HARTFORD, Conn — One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday.

Police said they were called at 1:57 a.m., to 286 Homestead Avenue, the Buggy Bath Car Wash on a shot spotter activation. Upon arrival, they found two victims, a man and a woman. Both victims were taken to St. Francis hospital for treatment.

Police said a short time later, the woman died as a result of her injuries. The man underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

Police identified the woman as Jassmin Lewis, 26, of East Hartford.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

