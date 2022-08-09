Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

The victim and another man were also restrained, assaulted and robbed.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by two men in the road who asked that she call 911. Police said officers arrived on the scene to find one of the men had been stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police assumed the investigation and learned that the victims had been working construction at a residence on Bucks Hill Road, in Southbury, when two men allegedly entered the residence, one armed with a firearm and the other with a knife.

The victims said they were restrained, assaulted, and robbed by the two men. Detectives said that the suspects are known to one of the victims. This is believed to be a targeted, isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is active, and no other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A, at (203) 267-2200. All calls will be kept confidential.

