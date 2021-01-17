One shot on Edgewood St. in Hartford

Large police presence on the scene

HARTFORD, Conn — One man was shot on Edgewood Street in Hartford Sunday afternoon.

Reports from FOX61's Keith McGilvery at the scene indicate that one man was shot and he is alert and conscious.

Hartford police said they were called at 1213 p.m., to the area of 445 Edgewood Street on a report of a party shot. When they arrived, a male victim was located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was alert and conscious upon police arrival.