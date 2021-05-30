One wounded after large disturbance in Groton

Police called to Midnight Hookah Lounge

GROTON, Conn. — One person was wounded after police were called to a large disturbance in Groton early Sunday morning.

Police were patrolling the area at 2:48 AM, when they came upon a large disturbance at the Midnight Hookah Lounge, 403 Pleasant Valley Road, Groton.

Officers said they arrived to find a chaotic scene with numerous people fleeing the location as quickly as possible. Some patrons told police they heard gunshots and at the same time, dispatch received similar calls.

Police sought assistance from other local agencies, Groton City Police Department, Groton Long Point Police Department, Ledyard Police Department, New London Police Department, Norwich Police Department, Waterford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and UConn Avery Point Police Department. There were no injuries on scene and police told local hospitals to be on the lookout for gunshot wound victims. Around 5:30 am, personnel from Lawrence & Memorial Hospital told police that a gunshot wound victim had arrived for treatment. The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening.

The Groton Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, began processing the scene.

Citizens with information about this case are urged to contact the Groton Police Department at (860)441-6712.

