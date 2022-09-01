15-year-old wounded in Manchester shooting: Police

Police responded to two related scenes around 9 p.m. Thursday.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on a city street Thursday night.

Lt. Ryan Shea tells FOX61 that around 9 p.m. a 15-year-old male called 9-1-1 from McKee Street to report he had been shot. Police say the shooting happened nearby, and the teen had fled a short distance before calling for help.

The teen had been shot once in the shoulder and was transported to a local hospital. Police say the wound does not appear life-threatening.

The suspects reportedly fled in a car, but as of 11 p.m., they believed the suspects were still in the immediate area.

Police say another teen, a 17-year-old pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle not far from and very shortly after the shooting. He sustained scrapes and bruises and was treated on the scene.

Police believe the crash and shooting are related but are still investigating exactly how.

“All I know at this time is a 15-year-old was victim of a shooting and a 17-year-old was struck by a vehicle,” Lt. Shea said.

