Over 100 cars broken into in Newington overnight

Police said, "During the overnight hours of December 8, 2020 more than 100 vehicles were broken into in the Town of Newington. Many of the vehicles had items stolen from them. The majority of the vehicles had windows smashed to gain entry. All the vehicles were located in businesses and condominium complexes along Kitts Lane between the Berlin Turnpike and Griswoldville Ave. Anyone with information or surveillance video that captured any of the incidents are asked to contact Officer Zachary Cyr at 860-594-6236."