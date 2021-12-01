Over $300,000, 4.5 'bricks' of heroin confiscated by Police in New Haven drug bust

Police say they arrested the 51-year-old suspect in New Haven Tuesday. It was confirmed the man was also a felon.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday and seized over $300,000 along with 4.5 "bricks" of heroin.

On Tuesday, multiple Police agencies carried out a search warrant at a home in New Haven. Police this was based on an investigation regarding 51-year-old Miguel Vazquez was allegedly supplying multiple dealers in Bridgeport with large amounts of heroin.

The Connecticut Statewide Narcotics Task Force (SNTF-Southwest Office) help the State Police Gangs Units, The SNTF-NorthWest Office, and the Bridgeport Police Department were all involved in the search.

Officers seized during the search $303,827, about $22,000 in US bank held assets and about $1,208.34 in Mexican currency. Police also seized a large number of drugs including 4.5 "bricks" of press heroin, about 2,040 folds of packages heroin, and about 28 baggies of heroin. The total amount of heroin officers seized was 2.9 Kilos. A stolen handgun and car was also confiscated.