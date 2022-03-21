Waterbury man arrested after 4 injured in overnight bar shooting

Waterbury police responded to House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street overnight Monday and found the suspect and several victims.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Four people are recovering and one man has been arrested after a shooting at a bar in Waterbury overnight Monday, police said.

At around 12:20 a.m., police responded to House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street on a weapon's complaint. Officers found evidence of shots fired and then found several victims in the area.

Officers located a 25-year-old woman from Waterbury and two 28-year-old men from Waterbury, who all had a gunshot wound, as well as a 23-year-old man from Bethlehem who had a grazed gunshot wound.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three of the victims have since been released from the hospital, but one of the 28-year-old men is still at the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

While on scene, police also found a suspect. Alexander Calderon-Cruz, 26, of Waterbury had a .380 handgun on him, police said. Police said he is considered a convicted felon, which prohibits him from having a firearm or ammunition.

Calderon-Cruz was arrested and faced multiple charges including reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was being held on a $1 million bond.

Calderon-Cruz is also on state and federal probation due to previous federal offenses related to narcotics.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574- 6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

