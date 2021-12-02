Three suspects arrested following viral videos of larceny at Oxford grocery store

James Hill, Nasif Muhammad, and Brandy Quadrato, all of New Haven, were each charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, according to CSP.

OXFORD, Conn — Three suspects were taken into custody Thursday following an investigation into a viral larceny at a grocery store in Oxford last month, state police said.

The video, which has been shared thousands of times on social media, captured a group fleeing Market 32 on Main Street after filling multiple shopping carts with groceries they didn't pay for.

The suspects were seen loading up the groceries into two awaiting vehicles parked in the fire lane, according to police.

Arrest warrants were issued for three suspects identified by investigators.

James Hill (44), Nasif Muhammad (51), and Brandy Quadrato (36), all of New Haven, were each charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, according to CSP.

Hill posted the court-set $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court on December 6.

Muhammad and Quadrato were being held at Department of Corrections facilities on unrelated charges. Both were unable to post bond and will appear in court on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The suspects are accused of stealing $1,600 worth of items such as detergent and paper towels.

State Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

