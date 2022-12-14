Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police

Police in Wallingford say they are hot on the trail of a notorious porch pirate.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose.

“So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed Joy Consiglio of North Haven. She was the victim of a porch pirate.

"We have strong leads on who this man is,” said Officer Alex Torres of the Wallingford Police Department.

The literal Grinch casually strolled onto Consiglio’s property in North Haven after parking his white Nissan Altima sedan across the street. It happened during broad daylight. The thief walked off with her new vacuum cleaner.

“But by the end of the day with the power of social media and the Wallingford and North Haven Police Departments we knew his name and where he lived,” said Consiglio.

Wallingford police confirmed the man’s identity for FOX61 but didn’t want his name released publicly yet since some warrants are still waiting to clear. But be on the lookout for his white Nissan Altima. It was discovered that not only is he a notorious porch pirate wanted in connection with more than a dozen thefts across more than half a dozen communities, but he’s also a sex offender.

“It is surprising how bold some of these people are. Seeing the ring cameras and knowing that it’s daylight. It doesn’t seem to stop them,” said Torres.







Several years ago in Bristol, a couple got arrested for following a UPS truck and stealing every package along the route. In response, David Haberfeld offered to have people’s packages delivered to his business.

“The next year I figured out that I could ask other businesses to also be recipients and we could cover the whole city that way," said Haberfeld.

Now, nine businesses are on board as a safe haven for package pickups, including Donna’s Florist & Gifts.

where manager Diane Tupper said, “I said well why not because it’s happened to myself where something gets delivered to your home address and it’s not there," said Diane Tupper, manager of Donna’s Florist & Gifts. "The few who have actually come to get their items say this is a great program.”

But for those who’ve been victimized it’s less about the merchandise and more about the message that they believe is being sent by putting a chronic reoffended back on the streets.

“It’s ridiculous because this man has been arrested multiple times and clearly he doesn’t care,” said Consiglio. “What’s wrong with the criminal justice system?”

For those who still prefer to get packages delivered to the home, Amazon Alexa has a feature that can automate lights to make it seem like someone is home even when that's not the case. Barking dog sounds are even included. But police said it may not be a bad idea to just ask permission to get packages delivered to the workplace.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.