PD: CT man puts K-9 in a headlock

The dog was able to break free of the man's grip after a brief struggle and apprehend the suspect, say police.

STAFFORD, Connecticut — A man was arrested on Saturday following a struggle with a K9 unit during which he put the dog in a headlock.

Police say they responded to an address on Orcuttville Road in Stafford around 7 PM after receiving a call from someone who said their car was taken without their permission.

The complaint told officers, 29-year-old Joseph McCormack took their 2006 minivan on Friday. The complaint added McCormack had just returned home with the car.

Officers arrived at the address and asked McCormack to speak with them, but he ran away. Trooper Kaelberer and K9 partner Drago responded and began to track McCormack. They were able to find the suspect who was said to have tried burying himself in the snow and brush in the woods.

Trooper Kaelberer told McCormack to surrender but he again tried to run away. K9 Drago was deployed and caught McCormack. Police say McCormack put Drago in a headlock and began to struggle with the dog. Drago was able to break free from the suspect's hold and apprehend him.